Hitting the mark: Vassar Theatre owners celebrate two-year anniversary

Vassar Theatre’s iconic marquee has graced downtown Vassar since 1937, but Andreas and Susan Fuchs have spent the last two years ensuring it represents more than a “now playing” sign.

They’ve made it so that the marquee serves as a reminder of an event or experience, sparks a memory – of a brief period away from the daily grind with family and friends, when one takes a step back in time to the days when movie-going meant something instead of doing something.

“Every new film provides an opportunity to have fun and to make the experience of coming to our theater special,” said Susan Fuchs. “We love to bring the movie into the movie house, if you will, by decorating and creating photo opportunities, games and memories for guests to take home.”

One could argue it’s a savvy way of doing business. More and more entertainment options delivered via myriad media offer today’s movie theater owner unseen levels of competition. The Fuchses kind of have to mix it up a bit to succeed.

Spend a couple of hours with the Fuchses, however, and it becomes clear: Their passion for owning and operating Vassar Theatre is sincere, an extension of their respective personalities, and love of movies, as if the business part of the business is ancillary to what’s really going on at 140 East Huron Ave.

Proof?

Andreas Fuchs points to a couple of small, hand-crafted characters from the movie “Minions” given to him by a youngster that are placed on a small ledge above his desk in the theater’s projection room. (Story continues below photo)

He gets a bit choked up describing it as a perfect example of the kind of relationship between Vassar Theatre and the community.

“Kids come to the theater for the movie ‘Minions’ and they bring us a gift. I mean, how cool is that?” he said. “That shows you that with what we’re doing, we’re on the right track.

“Reaction of people is what is most important to us,” Andreas Fuchs said.

Betty Burley, director, Vassar Chamber of Commerce, said the Fuchses’ approach to running Vassar Theatre has been an important part of a rejuvenated downtown that saw seven new businesses open in 2016.

“Andreas and Susan work so hard – they’re so active, so involved,” Burley said. “If they’re going to do something they follow through with it well over 100 percent so it is a really big asset just to have them there.

“They’re always coming up with new movies, new ideas of things to do, and that’s really what Vassar needs,” she said.

Andreas Fuchs describes himself as “a third-generation theater operator who sold his first movie ticket at the age of 12,” and says he operated the family circuit of theaters in Germany, before moving to Connecticut.

He has written frequently about movies and the movie business, co-authoring “Cinema Treasures: A New Look at Classic Movie Theaters” in 2004. The book is available via Amazon at http://tinyurl.com/zj777dx

Andreas Fuchs said he and his wife could have ended up anywhere in the United States when they were looking for a movie theater.

Then they learned of the opportunity in Vassar.

Here’s how the Fuchses simply describe the theater on their website at http://tinyurl.com/hsjeqp6:

“Vassar Theatre is a single-screen Art Deco cinema presenting first-run films with state-of-the-art digital image and sound technology in a classic ambiance.”

There are some other details (ticket prices, movie times, parking info), but no mention or acknowledgement of the theater’s history.

For the record, the 280-seat theater opened in 1937 with the showing of the movie “Stella Dallas.” A mural depicting what the night could have looked like is painted in the theater’s lobby.

The theater “has survived numerous floods, extended closures, vandalism, economic hardships and the ravages of time.” Moviegoers can see watermarks about 6 feet from the ground on the left side of the stage (when facing it) – a reminder of the many floods to have struck the theater. Fuchs keeps it in place as a reminder.

Stabilizing Vassar Theatre has been important to the Fuchses in the last two years.

The theater closed for much of the 1990s, reopened in 2005, then closed again in March 2014 following the sudden death of former owner Timothy O’Brien, who was 52.

In a May 15, 2013 comment posted to The Advertiser’s website, O’Brien said he had spent more than $500,000 renovating Vassar Theatre during 1992-2005 and had been left “penniless.”

“So why do I continue to operate the Vassar Theatre?” he wrote. “Simply put, because I love it and believe that it is a community treasure which adds to the quality of life here. The rewards I’ve obtained from breathing life back into this theatre and serving my community are far greater than those which can be measured in dollars and cents.

“I also believe that if I stopped caring, it would meet the same fate as the many theatres that once dotted small-town America.”

The Fuchses bought the theater in December 2014 – two years ago – after Tuscola County Probate Court Judge Nancy Thane approved a $138,000 sale of the theater to the Fuchses from O’Brien’s sister (O’Brien wasn’t married at the time of his death, had no children or any other siblings, and didn’t have a will).

The deal also included the theater’s digital projection equipment that was purchased when O’Brien still owned the theater and with the help of the community through a Kickstarter fundraising campaign in 2013 that raised nearly $73,000. Without the change, Vassar Theatre would have lost out on the ability to show first-run movies due to changes in the way they are shown.

“The previous owner was able to count on the community in a big way and they came through and helped finance the transaction in exchange for gifts, and acknowledgements, which we were able to fulfill,” Fuchs said. (Story continues below photo)

Tuscola County Commissioner Matthew Bierlein, whose district five includes the city of Vassar, called Vassar Theatre “one of the most beautiful theaters in the area.”

“To find things like that you almost have to go to a big city and find one that’s been restored,” he said. “It’s quite a jewel that we have, and we’re lucky to have it.”

From day one, the Fuchses have worked to engage with the community.

The first weekend Vassar Theatre started showing movies under ownership of the Fuchses, they donated part of the proceeds to Vassar’s Bullard Sanford Memorial Library, the Vassar Downtown Development Authority and the Reach Mission Trips organization.

The Fuchses also work to engage moviegoers, especially youngsters. The recent presentation of the Disney movie “Moana” offered games, decorations, and giveaways that were consistent with the movie’s theme.

Talent shows have been part of the theater’s current feature, “Sing.”

And when “Finding Dory” was showing earlier this year, the Fuchses gave local elementary school students an opportunity to help decorate the theater with fish, once again consistent with the movie’s theme.

“We’re always trying to have a special ambiance for our guest and for our movies,” said Andreas Fuchs.

Throughout the year, Vassar Theatre shows about 50 different films. As of mid-December, the theater had shown movies 635 times in 2016.

Because Vassar Theatre has a lone screen, it doesn’t have the option to show every single movie released. Andreas Fuchs said for a movie to be available in Vassar, it has to be released nationwide to at least 3,800 screens.

Since they are somewhat limited in movies available to them, that means the Fuchses must put a lot of time and effort into showing the right movies for their audience.

And that doesn’t necessarily always mean the most popular across the rest of the country.

For example, the third most popular movie (based on attendance) at Vassar Theatre in 2016 was “Miracles from Heaven.” Nationwide, the movie was the 46th most popular movie.

The 10th most popular movie at Vassar Theatre in 2016 was “God’s Not Dead 2.” Across the rest of the country, it finished 92nd.

“We keep in conversation with our guests to see what they would like to see at Vassar Theatre,” Susan Fuchs said. “Expanding choices remains a top priority for us, even though that is not easily done with a single screen auditorium.”

Knowing their audience has helped them be more successful, Andreas Fuchs said.

It’s also why they know to pass on certain movies, such as the comic book-based “Deadpool” released earlier this year and the year’s fifth most popular movie nationwide.

“I’m not saying it’s a bad movie,” Andreas Fuchs said. “It made a ton of money, and is very entertaining, but it’s not for our audience.”

Moviegoers may sometimes find an auditorium that is less than packed.

For Fuchses, it doesn’t matter.

“There are times when there are few people here, but you can take reaction to the joy of the few,” he said. “You can say ‘Well, you know what, we did this and it was appreciated.’”

He said he learned that lesson through an experience he had around the time when he and his wife reopened the theater.

A man had brought his 4-year-old to see a movie.

“He said that his great-grandfather had brought him here, and that he was so excited to be bringing his own son now,” Fuchs said. “For me, that was a very important experience. It cemented how much this theater means to the community.”

Andrew Dietderich is editor of The Advertiser and can be reached at andrew@tcadvertiser.com