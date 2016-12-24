Heritage Hill resident creates own Christmas Wonderland

Inside Jean Proctor’s apartment is a Nativity scene that sits in her windowsill.

Wise men and farm animals surround the baby Jesus in the manger.

This is the first piece set up in Proctor’s apartment on Nov. 1.

What follows is a lengthy process of hauling out boxes of decorations to create her own little Christmas wonderland in her apartment at Heritage Hill Assisted Living, 1430 Cleaver Road, Caro.

Proctor, 88, has spent 15 months at Heritage Hill and this is the second time she has decorated her room this way.

“I decorate what my mind thinks, and then I have to sit and look at it, and start changing it,” said Proctor. “That’s why it takes me so long. It gives me something to do.”

Proctor’s decorations have delighted residents and workers at Heritage Hill.

Proctor was born in Mount Pleasant and raised in Carson City but moved to Akron with husband Robert Proctor in 1952. They had two children, Nancy and Kenneth.

Robert Proctor died at age 60.

And Robert Proctor loved Christmas, Jean Proctor said. So every decoration Jean Proctor sets out in her room is for her late husband.

“I do this mostly for my husband,” she added. “He loved Christmas when he was alive and he’s been dead nearly 30 years but I still do it.”

Jean Proctor said Robert Proctor came from a large family and though there was a Christmas tree, there weren’t a lot of decorations or many gifts. Unlike her husband, Jean Proctor was an only child. But after the two were married in 1948 and Jean Proctor began decorating at Christmas time, she said he couldn’t believe what he saw.

Today, Jean Proctor said if her husband could see what she’s done with her decorations, there’s one thing he’d say.

“He’d probably look at it like my son and say, ‘That’s enough,’” she laughed.

Proctor’s apartment glows in Christmas red, gold, a hint of green and silver. A table set in her dining area carries a collection of mirrors and glitter sprinkled trinkets. Across from her armrest is a chorus of dolls that sings the popular songs for the season surrounding a miniature church. Teddy bears enjoy a cup of hot tea or coffee at the table in her bedroom. Snowmen and Santa Claus can be found all around the room on the bedding, in chairs and corners of the apartment.

Many of the items she used to decorate came from Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth but others have come from Traverse City and Manistee. Other items including festive dishes came from QVC. Her Christmas tree is decorated from top to bottom in gold and red but the nearly five-foot-tall tree came from Sears. Over time, she lost track of how many items and decorations she has.

But her favorite piece is a simple white board with a simple request from Kris Kringle because of the humor.

“Dear Santa,” it reads. “This year please give me a big fat bank account and a slim body – please don’t mix those two up like you did last year. Thanks.”

When she was living at home in Akron, Proctor had almost 100 pieces of the Original Snow Village, but there were too many pieces to take with her when she transitioned into the facility.

Rose Mantey, 89, a resident of Heritage Hill said the room is very beautiful.

“She has so many different kinds of things in there pertaining to Christmas,” said Mantey. “The mirrors on the table are my favorite. It’s a great thing being around creative, different people.”

Katie Creason, certified nursing assistant at Heritage Hill, said one of the things the residents have the ability to do is decorate their apartment and make it a home.

“I didn’t realize how much Christmas decorations you can put out,” said Creason. “This year it was exciting to watch family and friends help to bring in the boxes and the totes. I asked her a few weeks ago, ‘How’s it looking in there?’’ and she said, ‘It’s not quite ready yet.’ So just the excitement to know that that kind of gives her purpose and definitely lightens everyone’s day.”

Jean Proctor said the real meaning of Christmas is oftentimes lost, which is why she starts with the Nativity scene first, moving on to the carolers and setting up the church.

“Just try to think of the real meaning of Christmas,” she said. “It seems to be forgotten these days.”

Debanina Seaton is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at debanina@tcadvertiser.com