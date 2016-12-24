Christmas Eve birthday girl, 104, gets her party

FRANKENMUTH — Loraine Rummel celebrated her birthday with polite lunch conversation with a 100-year-old friend, making the baked cod and Brussels sprouts taste pretty good.

Even better, maybe, with Rummel turning 104.

When you’re born on Christmas Eve – as Loraine (Gallagher) Rummel was on Dec. 24, 1912 – a birthday party tends to get lost amid Christmas, and a girl can get cheated when it comes to gifts.

“When I was young, especially as a kid, I was, because I never had a birthday party,” said Rummel, feted Thursday at a party where she lives at Covenant Glen of Frankenmuth, an assisted-living facility.

Rummel said she and her husband, Richard Rummel, founded Rummel Studio in 1933.

“My first birthday party was when I was 50,” Rummel said. “My husband said ‘You’re gonna have a birthday party if I have to lock the (business) front door.’”

Thursday’s party – Loraine Rummel will celebrate her birthday Saturday at a Christmas Eve gathering at the Frankenmuth home of Will and Annie Rummel – was held a couple days before Loraine Rummel’s big day, but with no shortage of guests.

Staff at Covenant Glen of Frankenmuth brought balloons along with Rummel’s requested devil’s food cake covered with caramel frosting, while an Advertiser reporter and photographer documented the event.

Will Rummel, retired photographer and Loraine’s grandson, attended the event. Four other residents of Covenant Glen of Frankenmuth joined Loraine Rummel for lunch at her table: Zuellig, formerly of Birch Run; Helen Cummings, 98, formerly of Millington; Millie Bender, 91, of Frankenmuth; and Lenore Poellet, 83, of Frankenmuth.

When a reporter tells Rummel that acquaintances have described her as full of wit, she said “That’s what they tell me – I’ll take their word for it.”

“She drinks beer with her pizza,” announced Poellet.

“That’s what makes her so healthy,” added Zuellig.

Rummel is one of three centenarians at Covenant Glen – resident Marie McLennan of Frankenmuth also is 100. Rummel’s roots run deep in Frankenmuth.

“She always lived on Main Street in Frankenmuth, in one spot or another,” Will Rummel said.

Rummel’s grandfather, the late Edward Gallagher, founded the Frankenmuth News in 1906. Loraine Rummel said her father, the late William Gallagher, helped run the paper, but not for large profits in Frankenmuth, a town with no shortage of German immigrants.

“It took people a while to start buying the paper because they (subscribed to) only a German newspaper out of Detroit,” Rummel said. “My dad would accept a bushel of apples or potatoes from people, to get by.”

“Her grandfather started the newspaper and her father worked with him,” Will Rummel said.

Loraine Rummel said her mother, the late Martha (Hubinger) Gallagher, took care of one of Loraine’s grandmothers after the woman suffered a stroke. But if the Gallaghers persevered through the years, so did Loraine Rummel and her husband, Richard, after starting their photography business during the Great Depression.

“We started that business and we didn’t know a thing about photography, but, you know, we took to that,” Loraine Rummel said. “We took to it to the point where we loved it. It became a hobby – but we worked hard.”

Rummel’s positive attitude – even at age 104 – still impresses friends.

“She’s optimistic and full of life,” said Kathy Ehrlinger, 50, who has worked as Rummel’s caregiver for about 14 years.

“To me, she’s a gem – a precious gem,” Ehrlinger said.

A guest arriving at Thursday’s party asked Rummel if her birthday is on Christmas Eve. (Story continues below photo)

“At 7 in the morning,” she replied, smiling.

Another party-goer asked Rummel how it feels to be 104.

“I don’t know – I’ve never been it,” she said.

Rummel is not one to remain in her room – 100-year-old Elma Zuellig lives across the hall – at Covenant Glen of Frankenmuth, said Caitlin Burns, activities director at the complex housing 45 residents and planning an expansion.

“She likes to come to any activities she can,” Burns said. “She’s always smiling when I see her or talk to her.”

Andrea Flood, executive director of Covenant Glen of Frankenmuth, said a group of women visit the facility on Tuesdays to join with Loraine Rummel for “happy hour” at the facility, consuming an occasional alcoholic beverage.

When a reporter asks Rummel about the gatherings, she says “It’s not once a week – just say it’s once in a great while. But it’s not often enough.”

Loraine Rummel has three children: Bill Rummel of Frankenmuth, Jan Mosher of Webberville and Sally Lopez of San Francisco. The Detroit Tigers are Loraine’s “boys,” too.

“She’s a real big baseball fan,” Flood said. “She’ll get all dolled up in (Detroit) Tigers gear, and on opening day of baseball season she’ll put the Tiger stickers on her face.”

Burns said Rummel is serious about religion. The member of St. Lorenz Lutheran Church of Frankenmuth “has a cassette-tape player in her room and she listens to different Bible sermons regularly,” Burns said.

When asked for advice on behalf of others trying to reach age 104, Loraine Rummel paused in thought.

“I think the best thing is to have a good faith,” Rummel said. “Then you have something to look forward to. That’s about all this life is, when you get down to it – it’s a passage through.”

Tom Gilchrist is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at gilchrist@tcadvertiser.com