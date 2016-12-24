Christmas bird count to comes to Tuscola Co. Dec. 27

After visiting with family and friends, sharing gifts and creating memories this holiday season, one group invites all to participate in a bird-watching event in northern Tuscola County.

The national Christmas Bird Count will make its way to Tuscola County Dec. 27.

The Tuscola Bird Counters will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Log Cabin Country Store, 6472 M-25, Wisner Township. The group will then travel out to Fish Point State Wildlife Area on Ringle Road to watch for different bird species.

Over the years, there have been 21 participants with the Tuscola Bird Counters but the group usually averages eight people a year.

The birders have counted a total of 84 different species over the years in Tuscola County since the group started in 1997.

The Christmas Bird Count began more than a century ago and is conducted by the National Audubon Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to conservation. The bird count relies on “citizen-science involvement” where volunteers participant in the early-winter bird census to compile information.

Volunteers participant across the U.S., Canada and other countries in the Western Hemisphere, according to the Audubon’s website audubon.org.

Jerry Hall, Tuscola County Birders compiler, (documents information collected from the counts), said from 2014-2015 Christmas Bird Counts there were 56,009 participants in the U.S. of a total 72,653 people who participated in various countries. This year’s count began Dec. 15 and will continue to Jan. 5.

Hall said when it comes to birding, a true birder will do it anywhere he or she is.

“The thing about birding is it’s addictive,” he said. “A lot of people will not know what they’re getting into but will have a passing interest in birds.”

Miles Willard, a birder who has worked with Hall, has been birding for the past 40 years counting up to 80 species on various Christmas counts in Tuscola and Bay counties.

“I’m a naturalist,” said Willard. “I like being outside and birds you can do it all year long and it’s changing all the time. In the winter you can get birds from Europe, Alaska and Russia. Each year is different.”

People watch birds for different reasons, Hall said. Some may participate for conservation reasons while others join for scientific purposes. Some just watch them because they are beautiful, he said.

He said he has counted 90 species in a single year, seeing birds he otherwise wouldn’t expect to see

Hall said birding contributes to the U.S. economy because of equipment bought and travel throughout the country.

Birders can see the migration patterns of different species during the bird count.

Hall’s own interest in birding began when he was in elementary school and his science teacher, Mrs. Toarmina, showed him a collage of different birds. She asked him to point out two that were the same and after a while, he was able to by identifying a curve in the beak.

Hall said the group will start at dawn and continue until dusk and on their way back from birding, they will continue by searching and calling for species of owls, known as owling.

Hall noted there is a place on Vassar Road that is a great place to find the carnivorous birds. He said the group has called into the spot and found Great Horned Owls.

Jeff Buecking has participated in every bird count in Tuscola County except one in the past 20 years. Buecking claims to have seen more than 900 species in his lifetime in different parts of North and Central americas.

“We’re always going to be seeing something different,” said Buecking. “We’re never know what we’re going to be seeing and to me it beats sitting in a football stadium for three hours.”

Buecking said on a Christmas Bird Count the excitement that comes with birding is the challenge of finding certain species that can sometimes come through pure luck.

And it takes some luck to find a popular bird among birders, the Snowy Owl – a favorite of Hall’s.

Snowy Owls are large, nearly all white owls in the of North America and Eurasia. At last year’s bird count, six Snowy Owls were numbered that migrated south after they were probably in the arctic tundra for breeding, Hall said.

Those interested in participating in the Christmas Bird Count or to join the Tuscola Bird Counters, call Hall at 989-992-6350 or email at godis4u@tds.net.

