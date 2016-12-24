Chemical Bank gives big gift to Caro Community Hospital

A local bank in Caro made the season bright for Caro Community Hospital with a generous donation.

Chemical Bank of Caro has donated $75,000 to Caro Community Hospital to help cover costs of converting an old bank in downtown Caro into an after-hours clinic that will be affiliated with the hospital.

As The Advertiser reported Nov. 16, Caro Community Hospital plans to open an after-hours clinic in downtown Caro at the location of a former Talmer Bank and Trust branch. The Talmer branch closed as a result of the recently completed merger between Chemical and Talmer.

The clinic will be located at 345 N. State Street in Caro and is expected to open early next spring.

The idea is to provide services generally between the hours of 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., and in a location that is most convenient for those in or near Caro.

“We are a community bank that is very proud to be able to give back to the communities we serve,” said Robert Wolak, Caro community president, Chemical Bank in Caro. “It’s wonderful to have two great organizations working together to find creative ways to serve their community.”

“We are extremely excited to have received this donation from Chemical Bank,” said Marc Augsburger, president and CEO of Caro Community Hospital. “We were very excited to find out when we were able to actually purchase the building from them and then subsequently get this wonderful surprise donation from them that we certainly are going to utilize to help remodel the inside of the building to what it’s gonna need for us to be able to provide urgent care.”

Patients with mild to moderate illnesses and issues such as coughs, colds, urinary tract infections, cuts that require minor stitches and children with fever will be among those treated at the new clinic.

The hospital hopes to open the clinic’s doors mid- to late-April next year.

Caro Community Hospital paid $220,000 for the building.

The nearest urgent care facility to Caro is Hill & Dales After Hours Clinic, 4672 Hill St., Cass City. The next is Covenant Healthcare, 600 N. Main St. Ste. 230, Frankenmuth. The facility is 32 minutes away by car and roughly a 25-mile distance.

Augsburger said the seven-day-a-week, after hours operation will take patients later than Caro area residents are accustomed.

Mayor Joe Greene said a new clinic will be great for the whole area, create more jobs and be a great step forward for the city that will prevent residents from traveling as far as Frankenmuth.

“This would give us the service right here,” said Greene. “Otherwise they were going to emergency at the hospital – that’s really not what emergency is for. I think it’s one step forward.”

Debanina Seaton is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at debanina@tcadvertiser.com