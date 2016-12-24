After three close defeats, Kingston picks up first win of the year

SANDUSKY — It’s been a rough go early in the season for the Kingston boys’ basketball team.

But it found its groove Wednesday evening.

After losing it’s first three games by a combined total of just 12 points, Kingston got into the win column with a 47-34 non-league win at Sandusky.

“We needed a win, obviously we’ve had some tough, tough losses,” said Kingston coach Dave Lester. “So hopefully, we’ll build on this one.”

The Cardinals opened the season with a 38-33 loss to Bad Axe, and followed with North Central Thumb League losses, 47-42 to Deckerville and 26-24 to Dryden.

The common factor in all three was Kingston’t struggle to put the ball in the basket.

“We have been actually trying to push it more, scoring points off transition,” Lester said. “But early in the year, rebounding has just been killing us. And if you can’t board, it’s hard to run.”

Kingston held a 27-17 rebounding edge Wednesday.

“Finally we were able to run (Wednesday) and get some easier points than what we’ve been getting,” Lester said. “And we got a really good boost from our bench tonight.”

Led by senior Bo Mickelson’s double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, the Cardinals bolted to a 31-15 halftime advantage and 40-23 lead after three quarters.

“I think we just needed to build chemistry at the beginning of the season, and we’re starting to do that now,” Mickelson said. “We have a lot of young guys that came up and we haven’t played a lot of ball together.”

Mickelson was a one-man wrecking crew in the important third quarter, scoring seven of his team’s nine points and pulling down seven rebounds.

“A lot of that has to do with our spacing on the court,” Mickelson said of his rebounding effort. “I attribute a lot of what I do on the court to my teammates.”

Kingston also got a lift from a pair of first-half buzzer beaters. Evan Neff hit a jump shot to beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter, to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 17-11. And Gabe Hill drilled a long three-pointer as the halftime buzzer sounded to give Kingston additional momentum heading into the break.

Lester credited 6-foot-5 Grant Koehler for taking over point guard duties when starter Nathan Cloyd picked up his third foul early in the second quarter.

“I thought (Koehler) really stepped up when we got into some foul trouble with our guards,” Lester said. “He’s been a really good leader for us and he can play all five positions.”

Koehler added nine points while Neff and Hall each contributed seven for Kingston.

Jared Bender and Cody Hoag each scored six points to pace the Redskins.

Kingston next plays Wednesday and Thursday at the Moore Holiday Classic at Capac High School. The Cardinals open with Capac on Wednesday then face either North Branch or Brown City on Thursday.

Then, Kingston has NCTL foes in nine of its next 10 games, beginning with a home game Jan. 5 against Peck.

“We’re going to continue to get better,” Lester said. “We’re going to be fine.”