“A way to remember”: Caro sports boosters selling bricks to place at new facility

CARO — Last fall, the Caro football team played for the first time at it’s brand new outdoor football complex.
This spring the Caro Athletic Boosters will put the icing on the cake.
The boosters are presently selling bricks, to be engraved with what the purchaser desires, that will be placed in the entrance to the new Stamats Track and Field Facility.
“It’s a way to remember,” said Caro Athletic Director Dave Bitzer. “You can have events, teams or classes put on the stones. It can be businesses, or people that were important here, or to remember loved ones.”
Thanks to the passing of a Feb. 2015 millage, Caro Community Schools received $12.5 million for district-wide improvements. Some of the money was spent on the school’s athletic department — including new home and away bleachers and a new track surrounding Stamats Football Field.
“(Caro Superintendent Mike Joslyn) had some bricks laid at the entrance of the new football field and came up with the idea of selling the bricks and having them engraved,” said Caro Athletic Boosters President Brad Brown. “We told him we’d help sell them, so that’s what we’re doing.”
Brown, who teaches eighth grade special education at Caro Middle School, said the personalized bricks are acting as a fundraiser to support programs at Caro Community Schools.
“We’re trying to get it out to businesses and alumni and parents,” he said. “And just trying to get the word out that they’re available, that’s our goal right now.”
The bricks are to be placed at the entrance into the track and field/football facility. Brown said the first set of bricks will be laid down in the spring, but that the fundraiser will continue until all the bricks are sold.
“We have 700 that we can sell,” said Mandy Knox, athletic booster member. “Are we going to sell that many? Probably not. But we think once the word gets out that people are buying them, and they see that this is a way to support the community and the school, I think we will sell more and more.”
The bricks come in three sizes — 4″ by 7″ for $50 a piece, 7″ by 8″ for $100 and 7″ by 13″ for $150. Cumings Memorials, 259 S. State St. in Caro, is providing the engraving. Brown said Cummings has donated the first 100 engravings.
“We have a lot of them available,” Brown said. “Plus it’s a fundraiser that can kind of go on forever because I think they can engrave the bricks after they’ve been laid down.”
One of the first bricks was purchased by the Caro athletic department.
“We bought one for (longtime Caro track and field and football coach) Al Boydston because he’s retiring,” Bitzer said. “So we got one with his name and a football and track emblem on it.”
The bricks will provide an opportunity for people and events to be remembered for decades, or maybe even longer, Bitzer said.
Members of the athletic boosters will be on hand at Caro home sporting events for the remainder of the winter sports season to provide information, allow people to check out the bricks, or make a purchase, Brown said.
A letter sent to Caro community members listed several ideas for what to engrave on the bricks, including: Your name and maybe a sport you played at Caro; a child’s name and sport; a memorial to honor a loved one; a business name (custom logos can be added at an additional cost); an inspirational message.
Order forms are available at https://sites.google.com/a/caro12.org/district/in-memory-of.
For more information, contact Brown at bbrown@carok12.org or Knox at mknox80@gmail.com.