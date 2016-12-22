Vassar woman scammed of $1,000, police warn seniors to use caution

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department is warning senior citizens to not fall for telephone scams after a Vassar woman was ripped off Wednesday.

Tuscola County Sheriff-elect Glen Skrent said a senior citizen from Vassar area lost $1,000 after she sent the money via Western Union to a person or persons in the Dominican Republic.

Skrent said the woman received a call that her grandson was in jail and the money was needed to bond him out of jail.

“She later learned it was a scammer who called and her money is now in the hands of someone in a foreign country,” Skrent said. “Our TRIAD organization has been attempting for years to spread the word to seniors to be aware of these type of calls.”

Because the money was sent to a foreign country, Skrent said the department can pursue the matter no further.

Skrent asked that anyone who knows a senior citizen help spread word of such scams.

Other common scams in the area that The Advertiser has written about include those related to charities, the IRS, and Social Security – all involving a person trying to get money or personal information from potential victims.

To report a potential scam, call the local police station in your area of residence.

Citizens can also report possible fraud to Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office at 989-673-8161 or make a complaint to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.