Unionville officials mull cause of village water loss

Unionville officials continue to investigate a water leak that they say may get worse over time.

Unionville Village Council spent most of its meeting Monday deliberating over what else can be done concerning an unknown leak in the area.

The council chose to wait until its January meeting to see the updated village water report.

David Yoder, supervisor, Unionville Department of Public Works, said he’s tried everything to find the source of the problem.

“I think about it all the time — believe me,” said Yoder.

Unionville Village Council President Pro Tem Ralph Rasch asked when the issue first began. Trustee David VanHove answered it was sometime around the beginning of August.

He said it seems to coincide with a recently completed MDOT road project along M-25 and M-24 in the village.

VanHove also said the village used a lot of water after construction, replacing all of the hydrants and flushed them resulting in excess flow. He said the village uses about 70,000 gallons for a full flush of all the hydrants.

“It’s not clear how much of it is water we used extra — because of the construction project — and the leaks that we actually had that were fixed, and what is still out there causing a problem right now,” said VanHove. “And that might be clear as another month or two goes by.”

So far in his investigation, Yoder said it was not a faulty meter or excess use from residents, but could be something the department has overlooked.

The issue was brought up at November’s meeting when council received a report of 44,000 gallons of water that couldn’t be accounted for.

The village’s water system uses three wells. The first operates on its own and the last two operate together.

Yoder said during the summer, when usage is higher, the first well would run by itself and the next day Wells 2 and 3 would run simultaneously alternating throughout the week.

“And now we’re getting into where it’s every day all three are running,” said Yoder, noting that is causing some excess water to flow. “There ain’t no break.”

VanHove said the average water flow in Unionville varies each day — to find an average, each day would have to be tallied and compared year to year. That makes it hard to compare the water loss with daily water use in Unionville.

Trustee Thomas Young asked Yoder if the department has checked the storm sewer or the sanitary sewer systems to see if the problem originates there but Yoder said neither were the cause.

Young also asked Yoder if there is professional help that council could seek to alleviate the problem. Yoder said he would look into it.

The board also:

Heard from Police Chief William Owens who is looking to the board to consider leasing a new police car for the Unionville Police Department.

Approved budget adjustments for next year. Unionville Village Clerk Jessica VanHove said the amendments include an increase of $210 for extra postage, $315 hike for office supplies and $700 for park utilities.

Heard from council President John Katnik who told the board he wanted to have each department’s committee review their respective part of the village budget. Members of each committee would get a copy with suggestions for the budget presented by March 1 and approve it by the end of the month. Katnik said this way everyone can make their own decisions for the budget and see how it balances out.

Appointed Ralph Rasch as president pro tem.

Debanina Seaton is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at debanina@tcadvertiser.com