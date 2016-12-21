State steps in to help Vassar foundry

Efforts to develop the 71-acre site of a former foundry in Vassar are ramping up, driven by officials from the city, the Tuscola County Economic Development Corp., and now, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Brian Chapman, city manager, Vassar, said the goal is to line up potential financial incentives for parties that express interest in the property once home to with an estimated 500 jobs.

So far in 2016, about six inquiries have been made about the property, Chapman said. He would not comment on the companies or type of businesses.

However, Steve Erickson, executive director, Tuscola County Economic Development Corp., said Tuesday that “there is a large company that has some interest in planting there.”

Chapman said to be competitive with other locations, such as Wisconsin and Ohio, potential buyers need as much information and assistance as possible — and they usually need it fast.

As a result, Ryan Londrigan, brownfield coordinator, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, is working with Chapman and Erickson to identify “what all of the incentives are and what we can do to get that done.” Londrigan attended his first meeting on the project about a week ago.

The Metavation L.L.C. foundry — known in decades past as the Eaton Manufacturing foundry — shut down in 2013. Metavation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy that year, abandoning the 71-acre foundry parcel which has a for-sale sign in front of it advising buyers to contact Troy-based real estate agency L. Mason Capitani Inc. The property is listed for $750,000.

Those familiar with the property likely recognize the building south of downtown Vassar along East Huron Avenue, along with the water tower with the big “G” on it from when it was owned by Milwaukee-based Grede Foundries Inc. from 1986 until it was sold in 2009.

However, there are another 44 acres beyond the 257,000 square feet of factory space that also includes about 10,000 square feet for offices. A railroad spur separates the land with the buildings and the vacant acreage.

By the time it closed in 2013, the business was down to about 100 employees. There were times in the past, however, when upwards of 500 worked at the site, Chapman said.

Talk of the efforts to address the Vassar foundry came up prior to Tuesday’s Tuscola County Economic Development Corp. meeting, during the brownfield redevelopment committee meeting held prior.

“We had a meeting in Vassar in regards to that situation with the foundry, there is a large company that has some interest in planting there,” Erickson said. “So Ryan (Londrigan) and I will be having more conversations about that.”

Christine Young, a member of the TCEDC board, asked about the timeline for the project.

“The spring,” Erickson said. “It’s going to be quite a long process.”

As it stands today, Chapman said he views the foundry as being at a kind of crossroads.

“It’s a hazard to the community, but at the same time it’s an opportunity to really get a group of people around this property and try to see it through to try to be a new industry,” Chapman said.

Chapman said the site presents numerous opportunities.

“It could be another manufacturing plant, we could level the whole thing and you could see another industrial park where you have a lot of small manufacturers,” Chapman said. “There was even talk at one point of having it set up for solar power and making it a solar power field.”

Benefits of the site are access to a railroad spur, which allows for loading and unloading large amounts of material for transport via train, and relatively close proximity to north and south I-75, Chapman said.

Chapman said the last time he talked with a party interested in the property was during the summer.

However, he pointed out that TCEDC’s Erickson may be having conversations with interested parties that he isn’t privy to per standard procedure.

By having MDEQ’s Londrigan at the table with Erickson and Chapman, he said, chances of being ready for potential buyers increases significantly.

“When you’ve got states like Wisconsin or Ohio that are fighting for the same potential business, the same potential jobs, that you’re fighting for, it really comes down to what that site has to offer in conjunction with what kind of incentives for assistance can that business owner get from the local level, the county level, or the state level,” Chapman said.

“So the more of these agencies or interested stakeholders we have at the table that are able to help us put together a package, the more successful we could be,” Chapman said.

Chapman admits it is a kind of “chicken or egg” situation whereby the city, county and state could put a lot of time and effort into a project that never comes to fruition. However, he said it could also pay off by being having everything ready to go at the right time.

“My standpoint on a lot of this stuff is to be more proactive and do a lot of the legwork so that when somebody does approach you, you can quickly put together a package that will meet their needs,” Chapman said.

“Having Ryan (Londrigan) there from the DEQ is a crucial member of the team because of the potential remediation that may need to still happen on that property,” Chapman said.

Londrigan told The Advertiser that his role is as a resource from the state at the local level to help projects move along.

He said oftentimes there are sites like the former Vassar foundry that offer benefits, but there are costs associated for various reasons that don’t make the projects feasible without some kind of assistance.

As Londrigan pointed out, the MDEQ offers the Michigan Brownfield Redevelopment Program.

According to the MDEQ website, “Brownfield properties are those in which the redevelopment or reuse of the property may be complicated by the presence or perception of contamination. Revitalizing and redeveloping these properties protects the environment, reuses existing infrastructure, minimizes urban sprawl and creates economic opportunities. The Remediation and Redevelopment Division provides financial and technical assistance including grants, loans, tax increment financing and free site assessments to facilitate the redevelopment of brownfield properties.”

“In the long run, brownfield redevelopments do more than pay back in terms of taxes and jobs,” Londrigan said.

To get started, Londrigan said he will work with other officials to identify “barriers” at the site and questions that have been asked by potential developers over the years.

“The condition of the building, determining if there is asbestos, things like that,” he said. “As a group, we will see what questions we can answer and help make it easier for developers to move in there.”

Londrigan said the first meeting the MDEQ was involved in was held about a week ago.

He added that he expects more meetings to occur, starting in January, and that he will be involved along the way.

“We’re there from the state level to help move projects forward,” he said.

