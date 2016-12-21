Sheardy appointed to Caro City Council

Caro City Council appointed Herb Sheardy to the vacant board seat Monday.

Sheardy won out over two other applicants: James Willing, a retired Michigan State Police trooper, and Elizabeth McHugh, a master’s level clinical social worker and owner of Betsy’s Place in Almer Township. Both live in Caro.

Sheardy will be sworn in at the Caro City Council’s next meeting in January.

He will take the seat previously held by Joe Greene, who was elected mayor in November after unseating former mayor Dick Pouliot.

“I’d like to thank the council for their support of me,” Sheardy said at the end of Monday’s council meeting.

Sheardy, owner of Sheardy’s A-1 Rental and Concrete in Caro, told The Advertiser earlier this year that he had made it to almost every Caro City Council meeting since 2011.

The three applicants were asked the same seven questions during a public meeting Monday.

Here are the questions and Sheardy’s responses:

Why do you want to be on the Caro City Council?

“To serve my fellow citizens,” Sheardy said. “And to help them in any way that I can.”

What qualifications or experiences prepared you to serve on the city council?

“I’ve been in the construction business,” Sheardy said. “I’ve been in business for over 50 years in the community and I know what’s going on. Try to keep abreast.”

What do you see as the most important issues the council needs to deal with?

“When something comes up, it needs to be taken care of,” Sheardy said. “There’s no specific thing except you need to go with what needs to be done at the time.”

What are your expectations of time commitment for being on the council?

“Probably two to three days,” Sheardy said.

What do you feel are the proper procedures to interact with administration and staff?

“Try to work with the Karen (Snider, city clerk/interim city manager), or anything having to do with the new city manager, whatever…there needs to be a two-way street, not that it’s one way, you have to work with these people,” Sheardy said.

What do you think can be done to help the downtown?

“I think that we need to encourage businesses in whatever way and capacity that we can to make it easier for people to try to come to our community, not put roadblocks in the way” Sheardy said. “I think that we need to assist in whatever way we can.”

Are there any other points you’d like to present to us for consideration?

“In the past election, my fellow citizens — 553, I believe is the count — supported me in the general election,” Sheardy said.

Sheardy’s interview by Caro City Council members took less than four minutes — about 11 minutes less than was scheduled.

It was all the majority of council members in attendance needed to determine he was the right fit for the job.

Caro City Council member Mike Henry said he ranked each of the applicants using a scale he developed. Rankings were based on the quality of questions answered.

“I had Herb Sheardy on top,” he said.

Caro City Council member Brian Rickwalt said the number of votes Sheardy received in the general election was the deciding factor for him. Willing didn’t run and McHugh ran as a last-minute write-in candidate.

He also pointed to Sheardy’s attendance at past council meetings.

“I think there’s only been one meeting I’ve been at and he wasn’t there,” Rickwalt said.

Henry motioned that Sheardy be appointed, and was seconded by Caro City Council member Gordon Taggett.

Henry, Rickwalt and Taggett voted to appoint Sheardy.

Caro Mayor Joe Greene and Caro City Council member Rick Lipan, however, said their top choice was Betsy McHugh. Caro City Council member Charlotte Kish was absent.

“My interest in this seat stems from my life of providing service to others,” McHugh wrote in her letter of interest to the Caro City Council. “I have worked as a professional in this community and beyond for the past 30 years with a wide range of individuals, families and larger administrations to develop and manage wellness for whatever the system and need is.

“I believe that I can be an asset to this Council and would love an opportunity to join it,” she also wrote. “I am eager to learn the process and function of the Council. I am open minded and work well within a group or alone to bring about positive outcomes.”

Willing pointed out in his letter of interest that he is a member of the Caro planning commission, the Caro Lions Club, and a member of the board of directors for the Mayville Share Shop.

“Our town is filled with wonderful and kind people, however we are in bad need of attracting new businesses and manufacturing, increasing employment, and attracting more homeowners to the area,” Willing wrote.

Andrew Dietderich is editor of The Advertiser and can be reached at andrew@tcadvertiser.com