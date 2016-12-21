Legality of Almer Twp. Moratorium questioned

With 2016 coming to a close, it is not the end for Almer Township’s continuing plight with NextEra Energy Resources, L.L.C.

Almer Township Board approved 5-2 (with Clerk Peggy Reavey and Trustee Brian Schriber voting against) a 12-month moratorium on further wind energy projects.

However, some still feel it was not a legal process.

One board member noted the possibility of facing further legal matters.

“We explicitly and specifically followed the legal counsel of our attorney Mr. (Mike) Homier,” said Jim Mantey, Almer Township supervisor. “This is not a new process for either side. It certainly is new for our township but it’s not a process that’s new to NextEra.”

Enacting the moratorium could potentially affect Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources L.L.C., which plans to install 52 wind turbines in Almer, Ellington and Fairgrove townships as part of the Tuscola III wind project.

Mantey, who was elected into office as supervisor in November, said efforts to strike the moratorium are underway.

“I’m not an attorney, but I understand in different townships others have taken it to court,” Mantey added. “I don’t know if any of them have been successful.”

Dan Ettinger, attorney for NextEra, told the Almer Township board last week that the moratorium is illegal.

Ettinger could not be reached by deadline.

At the meeting he said the board couldn’t adopt the moratorium for several reasons:

The board cannot amend a zoning ordinance with a police power moratorium. The board should have followed the ordinance amendment process through the Zoning Enabling Act.

Moratoria are only appropriate if you’re dealing with a new or unforeseen use.

He noted in the township moratorium, the company’s special land-use permit application may be imminent. Ettinger said the NextEra turned in its application in September, so there’s no need for a one-year moratorium.

“We’ve invested considerable money … over the past several years in developing this project,” Ettinger continued. “We’ve paid $85,000 in escrow to the township to process and review our ordinance – about $45,000 in bills is to be paid to Spicer (Group). We’ve had six hours of hearings and meetings at the planning commission level. We have the right to let the process play out.”

The Advertiser contacted Homier at his Grand Rapids office to ask about the legal procedure of filing a moratorium.

Homier said the legal advice he gives to the township is subject to attorney-client privilege, but said Ettinger is welcome to his opinion.

“Anybody can sue anybody for anything at any time,” said Homier. “I can’t speculate what parties will or will not do and so my obligation is to the township and that’s as far as it goes.”

A moratorium is a legal postponement or suspension of activity.

According to Michigan State University Extension white paper titled “Caution: Zoning moratorium ahead” a local government can still enact a moratorium “if the land use or activity in the zoning ordinance amounts to a threat to public, health, safety and welfare.”

Several members of the board have quoted the line on different occasion before taking office.

This authority is available through Section 201 of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, the same document Ettinger said it shows it’s illegal http://bit.ly/2h7Ri2I.

Mantey said the township followed the procedure for the moratorium for a charter township to the final detail.

The Advertiser also reached out to Bryan Garner, manager of communications at NextEra Energy Resources, who directed The Advertiser to speak with Director of Communication Steven Stengel who echoed most of Ettinger’s words.

“Additionally, we believe a township cannot legally amend or suspend a zoning ordinance through a police power resolution, as was done in Ellington and Almer townships,” said Stengel. “Rather, it is our position it must be done through an ordinance amendment that complies with the Zoning Enabling Act.”

Board members like Schriber have been vocal concerning turbines and the disapproval of the moratorium in recent meetings.

The Advertiser attempted to get in contact with Schriber by calling the number available on the Michigan Township Association website, but the number was disconnected. The Advertiser also went to the home of Schriber but no one was there.

The Advertiser spoke with Schriber after the moratorium was passed last week and his thoughts on the enactment.

“It’s amazing that the township officials don’t have the transparency that they proclaim that we’re going to have,” Schriber said at the meeting. “And even with the resolution with the moratorium ordinance – three past attorneys told us it’s not the procedure to do, the new board feels it is and I’m totally against that.”

During the meeting, Schriber said he spoke with three attorneys that said the process was done wrong but did not provide additional detail as to who they were or what made the process incorrect.

There have been three moratoria involving potential wind farm enacted in Tuscola County including Almer Township’s. The first was Elmwood Township in March followed by Ellington Township in May.

Whatever happens, Homier noted passing the moratorium speaks for itself in this situation.

“I think the resolution and the ordinance speaks for itself and they’re going to consider potential amendments to their zoning ordinance so they need a little time to get that done,” added Homier. ”They may choose to amend their ordinance, they may choose not to but in the meantime, they certainly need some time and space to consider those amendments.”

