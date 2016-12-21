Frankenmuth eyes jobs from ‘Uptown North Main’ project

Leaders from the city of Frankenmuth and Frankenmuth Township have reached an agreement to help pave the way for the Uptown North Main office complex proposed for South Gera Road and M-83 — a deal that city officials say could lead to 250 jobs. The proposed development on the southeast corner of South Gera Road (M-83) and Roedel Road, if constructed, will create “quite a gateway” to Frankenmuth from travelers coming south into the city, said Frankenmuth City Manager Bridget Smith.

Backers of the project “anticipate 50 jobs right away and hope to be open by December of 2017,” Smith said. The initial project is proposed inside two office buildings — including a three-story building — creating 48,616 square feet of office space, on land owned by Frankenmuth Credit Union.

Future plans for the 17-acre property “could include a mix of office and retail (stores)” and eventually could account for 250 jobs, Smith said.

The property is north of the Kremin Inc. machine shop built within the past several years at 235 Keystone Way, a street running east off M-83. Keystone Way would be the access road leading to the Uptown North Main complex.

Uptown North Main “is at least a $2.5 million investment when you look at the infrastructure, and (developers’) goal is to be open and operational a year from now, which is a very aggressive schedule,” Smith said.

The Frankenmuth Township Board of Trustees on Monday night approved an agreement with the city of Frankenmuth under Public Act 425, a state law permitting conditional transfer of property by contract between certain local municipalities.

“This development is in line with the township plan, and this piece is located within our (jointly) defined ‘urban limit line,’ and is consistent with our master plan and with the township’s,” Smith said. “We’ve been very fortunate in that things have aligned for this project to happen. We just did not anticipate that the parcel would develop so quickly.”

The city and township needed to execute the agreement under Public Act 425 — keeping the Uptown North Main parcel in the township — because annexing that parcel on the east side of M-83 into the city would have left an “island” of land in the township on the west side of the highway.

Leone Koester owns the property on the west side of M-83, and it’s against state law for an island of township land to be surrounded by properties within a city, Smith said. Koester’s parcel is immediately north of the Covenant MedExpress facility at 600 N. Main St.

Frankenmuth City Council members approved the agreement with the township earlier this month.

Smith said a clause in the agreement provides that when the Koester parcel develops and is annexed to become part of the city, the Uptown North Main parcel owned by Frankenmuth Credit Union will be annexed into the city, too.

A joint meeting of the planning commissions from the city and township — regarding the proposed Uptown North Main project — is set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Under the 10-year agreement, the Uptown North Main parcel remains in the township for 10 years, with both the township and city collecting property taxes on the parcel but receiving a reduced amount of property taxes under a formula outlined in the agreement, Smith said.

“We have to share a little bit, but we’re helping to create a substantial number of jobs and still increase the tax base,” Smith said. “If this land were to remain undeveloped, the township would continue to collect property taxes which — on raw undeveloped land — is about a couple hundred dollars per year.

“Once this is developed, even though the township will collect less than (provided by) their total millage rate, they’ll still collect more taxes than (a couple hundred dollars).”

The Advertiser could not reach Frankenmuth Credit Union officials for comment. Smith said Uptown North Main proponents have estimated the project could create 250 jobs eventually.

“It’s my understanding that if and when this is built out, that’s what we would be looking at,” Smith said.

City of Frankenmuth water lines already extend along M-83 next to the proposed Uptown North Main development. City sanitary sewer lines would be extended to the property.

“That’s another need for the 425 (agreement) — that’s the only way they can get those sewer utilities extended,” Smith said.

City and township leaders have defined an “urban growth line” outside city limits.

“The city and the township have an urban growth management plan where we define areas that are within this urban growth line, and we have a plan with the township that if a development comes in within that area, they agree to annex it,” Smith said. “We have a plan for growth well in advance. This (Uptown North Main proposal) is one of those areas, but it couldn’t be annexed because of this ‘island’ of land in the township (across the road).

“If we didn’t have such a good history of working together, this sort of hiccup could be a reason why the development wouldn’t move forward.”

