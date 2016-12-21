Fires strike Arbela house, Millington barn

Less than 12 hours after battling a house fire, Millington Arbela Fire Department personnel found themselves fighting a barn fire — when the wind chill factor was below zero — early Tuesday morning.

The blaze before 3:30 a.m. destroyed a metal-walled pole barn owned by Carl Dean at 4475 Millington Road, said Millington Arbela Fire Department Chief Ron Daenzer.

“The building was totally down when we arrived,” Daenzer said. “I don’t know if they’ll ever know (the cause) because it was so burned.”

Firefighters believe the blaze began accidentally at the pole barn along Millington Road at Dean Drive, and three older tractors and “a lot of machinery” inside the building also were lost in the blaze, Daenzer said. The building wasn’t insured, the fire chief said.

The fire chief estimated the damage to the building and contents at about $100,000. Dean reported the blaze after “waking up and turning over and seeing the glow out of his window,” said Daenzer, estimating the wind chill factor at 15 below zero at the time of the fire. Vassar firefighters assisted with manpower and a tanker, while Watertown Township firefighters provided a tanker and firefighters from Forest Township in Genesee County brought a tanker, Daenzer said.

Millington Arbela firefighters responded about 4 p.m. Monday to a house fire along Helen Road in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township. The blaze started due to a faulty chimney in a woodstove, Daenzer said, causing about $110,000 in damage to the building and its contents.

The name of the home’s owner couldn’t be determined at press time, but Daenzer said at least two people lived at the home less than one-half mile south of Barnes Road.

About half of the home was single-story, though half was two-story, and the home was insured, the fire chief said.

“I don’t know if (the owner) is going to be able to fix it or not,” said Daenzer, noting the occupants of the home aren’t able to live in the dwelling for now.

A woodstove was in use at the time of the fire, and Daenzer said homeowners using such stoves should have the stoves and chimneys inspected — and have chimney interiors cleaned — annually. Gaps in the chimney walls can cause a home to catch fire, he said.

Vassar firefighters assisted at the fire scene with a tanker and manpower, while Birch Run firefighters provided a tanker.

No one was hurt as a result of either the house fire or the barn fire, Daenzer said.

Tom Gilchrist is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at gilchrist@tcadvertiser.com