Family tradition: Millington kids help others again

A power outage canceled classes Tuesday at Millington Community Schools, but it didn’t stop 12 students from volunteering to shop for gifts and clothes for other children as part of the “Adopt-A-Family” program.

“School was called off but they chose to do this,” said Gail Verhines, a Millington teacher and adviser of the Millington High School Student Council, which joins with the Millington Junior High School Student Council in carrying out the project.

“These students didn’t have to come,” Verhines said. “This was their choice. No one had to come. Everybody that’s here chose to be here.”

The Adopt-A-Family program, supported by donations from Millington students, staff and community members throughout the year, has been a Millington tradition for about 15 years. Usually, the students purchasing the gifts are let out of school to do the shopping, but the event scheduled for Tuesday took place, anyway – despite school’s cancellation – when the 12 students stepped forth.

Two students were from Millington Junior High School and 10 were from the high school. They traveled together to the Clio Walmart to buy toys and clothes for 30 local children, referred to the group by local churches and the Millington Community Center.

“These are the best of the best kids,” Verhines said. “These kids are the go-getters. These kids are just absolutely awesome. You know how you have those kids that, the more they do, the more you expect them to do?

“These are those kids. You take those kids that are in everything, and they do more.”

Millington High School Principal Steve Bouvy said students enjoy taking part in the volunteer project, which – when there’s no power outage – lets them leave school to do so.

“We actually have so many students in student council they can’t let them all go,” Bouvy said. “They all want to go. There are more people that want to go than there are seats in the van.”

Verhines said those chosen to go shopping are students who are the most active as volunteers.

“I usually take the kids who are involved in the majority of the activities, the go-getters, so to speak, who have first dibs on this event,” Verhines said. “It’s like a reward day for them to get to go.”

Bouvy said there’s an emphasis on taking students who regularly attend student council meetings “and volunteer at the dances, and do all the other work that’s not fun.”

Students who picked out the gifts and clothes on Tuesday brought them to the Millington Church of the Nazarene, 8692 State St., to arrange the items prior to the gifts’ delivery.

