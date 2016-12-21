Caro woman charged with throwing toddler

A Caro woman could face up to a total of three years in prison for an alleged case of child abuse.

Stephanie Anna Zaherniak, 26, faces charges of third-degree child abuse and fourth-degree child abuse toward a child because she allegedly “posed an unreasonable risk of harm or physical injury to a child by throwing the child over a baby gate,” according to charges filed in Tuscola County District Court.

Further details of the incident were unavailable pending investigation results.

Zaherniak will appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 27. A preliminary exam was held Monday. She was released on $5,000 surety bond.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene told The Advertiser in cases like these, there is a line between child abuse, assault and discipline.

He confirmed there was only one child involved, about two years old.

“There’s a line,” said Reene. “You have to analyze each case independently based on its own facts. So that’s what’s done — you look at it, look at what transpired, injuries, you know things of that sort. You try to look at the complete picture in formulating that determination.”

Under Michigan Penal Code, child abuse is considered when a person less than 18 years old has experienced cruel, physical harm, serious physical harm, omission, mental harm or cruelty at the hands of another who is the child’s parent or guardian, has custody or authority over the child. The law can be seen in detail here http://bit.ly/2iceZEr.

Reene said in child abuse case, he doesn’t think there is a common reason that causes a parent to want to harm their child but there are a variety of different excuses — from economic circumstances, to any factor or event in life perceived as a problem can result in that conduct occurring.

These excuses do not stand in court, Reene added.

“The problem is when you physically harm children, it leaves a lasting effect,” said Reene. “Certainly children are resilient and can endure a lot but there’s an impact and that’s obviously what we always seek to stop and prevent.”

The Advertiser reached out to Zaherniak by way of Facebook to hear her side of the story, but she said she didn’t want to comment.

According to statistics from Children’s Trust Fund, a branch of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, from 2009-2014 there was a steady increase of complaints related to child abuse in the state.

According to the Michigan State Police Uniform Crime Reports website, there have been a total 38 family and children cases since 2006 that led to arrest in Tuscola County.

Bob Wheaton, communications manager and public information officer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said in a case of physical abuse, the procedures for the victim to receive help varies.

“The procedures will vary depending upon whether the child is remaining in the parent or parent’s home or is placed in foster care by a court,” said Wheaton.

The child could become a temporary court ward under the care of MDHHS with an assigned foster care worker. Wheaton also said the health departmen provides counseling through Access Alliance, a mental health service.

Services differ by age and start from infant to high school age. Some other services the MDHHS provides include Early On, an intervention service for children from newborn to three years of age, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) for mothers with children from birth to five years old, and Tuscola County Foster Closet, offering clothing, shoes, etc. to kids in foster care.

To report a case of child abuse, call Michigan Department of Health and Human Services 855-444-3911.

Debanina Seaton is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at debanina@tcadvertiser.com